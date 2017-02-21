(Left to right) David Wright of RBDR Pilc-Architects; Dwyer Group CEO Mike Bidwell; Dwyer Group Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Lisa Zoellner; Dwyer Group COO Mary Kennedy Thompson; Dwyer Group CFO Jon Shell | Image courtesy of the Dwyer Group

WACO, TX — Multi-franchise business company Dwyer Group parent company of Rainbow International, broke ground this week on an 18,225-square-foot building adjacent to the company’s headquarters in Waco, Texas, according to a press release.

The $2.8 million addition brings the Dwyer Group campus size to more than 100,000 square feet of buildings on just under 14 acres. The expansion comes on the heels of a banner year for the Dwyer Group, which acquired three new companies in 2016 including window services company Window Genie as well as Locatec, an Easter European leak-detection service company.

“We celebrated a record year of global growth in 2016 and expanded our network to an all-time high around the world,” Dwyer Group President and CEO Mike Bidwell said in the release. “Being in the business of repairing, maintaining and enhancing properties, it was important we do the same on the home front. Not only is our corporate team expanding, but each week we welcome a significant number of visitors and franchisees to our campus.”

The expansion, which includes a new parking lot and major landscaping changes, is being facilitated by Built Wright Construction. Project completion is expected by late 2017.

Dwyer Group holds 14 franchise businesses, which offer a broad base of residential and commercial services. The company owns more than 77 international companies including other, non-franchise companies.