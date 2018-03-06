WACO, TX — March 6, 2018 — Rainbow International parent company Dwyer Group, which also is parent company to many other service company brands, recently acquired the largest property management franchise in North America, Real Property Management, according to a press release.

“Real Property Management is a great fit for Dwyer Group’s growing family of franchise service brands as it shares our mission to help homeowners protect and maintain their most valuable investment,” Dwyer Group CEO Mike Bidwell said of the acquisition. “We look forward to growing that presence, tapping into the services of our existing service brands across North America, and providing the best professional solution for property management.”

Dwyer Group has made a strong push for acquisitions in recent years. The Real Property Management acquisition is the eleventh since 2014, bringing the total number of brands under the parent company to 20. More than 3,100 Dwyer Group franchise locations bring in more than $1.7 billion in sales.

Founded in 2005, Real Property Management, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a franchising system that provides management to single family homes, townhomes, condos, etc., which finds and screens renters as well as performs all documentation, rent collecting, and repair arrangements.

Real Property Management CEO Lukas Krause will stay on with the brand as president within the Dwyer Group organization.

“For over 30 years, thousands of rental property owners and investors nationwide have trusted Real Property Management offices to take care of their rental property,” Krause said in the release. “I am confident that under the guidance and leadership of Dwyer Group, this organization will continue to grow and provide a great franchise opportunity for prospective and current entrepreneurs.”