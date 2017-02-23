Prominent entrepreneur and southern native Jim Cagle (left), pictured here with DDG founder and president Michael Mastous, is the new franchise owner.

DENVER — Delta Development Group the fastest growing disaster restoration company in the United States recently purchased a multi-state franchise territory, which will substantially expand its network in the Gulf Coast states of the Southeast, according to a press release.

New southern franchise owner Jim Cagle will open the companies under the name Delta Disaster Services of Eastern Gulf States, beginning in Mobile, Alabama, with a grand opening slated for the first week in March.

Two other franchise locations will follow in Montgomery, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi during a five-year expansion plan.

Delta Development Group president Michael Mastous founded the company and expanded countrywide in less than a decade using his own franchise model, which focuses on technology-based support and strong personnel.

“Jim has a great record of success building winning franchise teams,” Mastous said of Cagle, in the release. “He’s shown again and again that he is aligned with our core principals of integrity and community focus. We’re really excited to have his team join the Delta Disaster Services franchise family.”

Delta Development Group offers substantial franchisee support, from brand and reputation management to online marketing and social media engagement, the company provides owners a technology-based system designed to support their successful launch and operations.