NORTHBROOK, IL — The DEAL program from ISSA helps businesses reduce facility and fleet operating costs — up to 30 percent — with its comprehensive, three-part approach: Learning, Analytics, and Recognition opportunities to improve their efficiency and boost their profitability.

The program is offering its “Free Money — Grant Funding for Alternative Fuel Vehicles” free to non-Deal Program participants on November 29 at 1 p.m. ET.

Opportunities to improve efficiency and boost profitability are constantly being offered by DEAL. For those interested in the program but who want more information, start with this 30-minute DEAL online demo to learn the ins and outs of the program. It will quickly assess where your company is and how much the program can help you save.

One of DEAL’s key components is its ongoing Learning Sessions, which outline best practices you can adopt in your organization to improve efficiency and reduce costs. While these sessions are exclusive benefits to DEAL participants, the program is offering free registration to next month’s webinar.

Registration is available for the “Free Money — Grant Funding for Alternative Fuel Vehicles” webinar HERE.

Visit issa.com/deal for more information on the Deal program.