PAYNESVILLE, MN — Comet USA, a high-pressure plunger pump and accessory distributor, has been acquired by Valley Industries, according to a press release.

Based in Minnesota, Comet has provided products to a wide variety of industries including hydro excavation, hydro demolition, high-pressure cleaning, water jet cutting, and other applications for more than 20 years. Under Valley Industries, Comet USA will now be known as Comet Industrial Pump Division.

Comet USA has shared management and organizational structuring with Valley Industries for the past six years. The purchase aims to further diversify Valley Industries’ product lineup as well as complement the company’s Comet Diaphragm Pump division.

“This acquisition will maintain [the companies’ shared structure], but will allow us to further align our core business functions,” said Valley Industries General Manager Jeff Savage.

Based in Paynesville, Minnesota, Valley Industries is an innovative manufacturer and distributor of fluid handling components for many industrial applications. This is the second acquisition for Valley Industries in the last year. In early 2017, Valley Industries purchased A1 Mist Sprayers, which specializes in mist sprayers for a wide range of agricultural industries.

For more information on Valley Industries and its brands, please visit www.valleyind.com. For more information on Comet Pump Industrial Division please visit www.cometpump.com.