NORTHBROOK, IL — Cleaning and Maintenance Magazine will host its final free webcast of the year December 7, the “Put Pathogens in Their Place” discussion with speakers Stephen Ashkin, the president of the Ashkin Group and Cleanfax and CMM contributor, and John Engel, the director of marketing for Cintas’ Facility Services division. The webcast is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.

“Winter is upon us, which also means cold and flu season is here,” the CMM site says. “Pick up new tips on keeping germs at bay during the most treacherous time of year.”

The one-hour presentation will cover: