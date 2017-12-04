NORTHBROOK, IL — Cleaning and Maintenance Magazine will host its final free webcast of the year December 7, the “Put Pathogens in Their Place” discussion with speakers Stephen Ashkin, the president of the Ashkin Group and Cleanfax and CMM contributor, and John Engel, the director of marketing for Cintas’ Facility Services division. The webcast is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.
“Winter is upon us, which also means cold and flu season is here,” the CMM site says. “Pick up new tips on keeping germs at bay during the most treacherous time of year.”
The one-hour presentation will cover:
- Cleaning floors as a means of infection prevention,
- Keeping germs isolated to one area, even as your staff moves from room to room,
- How to cater a hand-hygiene program to your particular facility,
- Dispenser options that cater to your facilities’ needs.
Questions on infection control and prevention from attendees will be addressed by the speakers during the webcast.
More information on this upcoming webcast is available at www.cmmonline.com.
The CMM family of resources is specifically designed for professionals involved in the cleaning and upkeep of health care, education, government, commercial, and other types of facilities.
