NORTHBROOK, IL — Cleanfax sister magazine Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) recently unveiled a wholly redesigned website with a fresh, user-friendly experience at www.cmmonline.com.

The new CMM site features exclusive, robust content on a site optimized for desktop and mobile devices. The new site also boasts new features including the ability to comment on stories an engage in open discussion on the topics important to facility managers, building service contractors, and related cleaning industry segments.

Cleaning industry experts will take part in podcasts, videos, and other interactive media offerings, which provide site visitors a chance to dive further into the needs of and topics important to industry professionals. Curated content on hot topics like training in the digital age, hiring and HR

issues, and more.

The CMM family of resources is specifically designed for professionals involved in the cleaning and upkeep of health care, education, government, commercial, and other types of facilities. With enhanced search functionality and navigation and a bold, clean design, the new CMM site offers a much-improved user experience for fans of the oldest title serving the commercial cleaning and maintenance segment of the industry.

CMM is owned by ISSA, which also owns the Cleanfax media brand. For more information, visit www.issa.com.