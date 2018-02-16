NORTHBROOK, IL — The Cleaning and Management Institute will hold a leadership webinar, which will provide insight into modern buyer behavior, on Wednesday, February 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

Register for this event now.

The webinar, “Leadership Webinar: Voice of the Modern Buyer,” will provide insights into the evolving buyer mindset of today’s customers and prospects including:

What the latest research tells us about buyer behavior and how to use this knowledge to your advantage,

Using data analytics and benchmarking to assess an organization’s ability to compete in a disrupted market,

What the sales force of the future will look like,

ISSA’s tool to provide you with timeliest and most accurate insights for growing sales, profits, and market share,

How to gain clarity around what you need to do to grow sales in today’s market.



“Markets are in a state of disruption, and evolving buyer expectations are a challenge to your business,” Event organizers said in a release. “The selling skills that worked in the past do not guarantee continued success.”

CMI points out the modern buyer’s need to have not just a sales rep, but rather a “trusted business advisor.” Thorough and calibrated planning is required when selling in today’s market, and those who do not respond accordingly run the risk of sever damage to their bottom line, according to CMI.

Sales expert Jim Peduto of Knowledgeworx Partner, who has more than 20 years’ experience in sales across multiple industries, will be the presenter.

Space for this event is limited to owners and presidents.

Register now.