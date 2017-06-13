JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA — ISSA, organizers of the CleantexPulire exhibition, and e-squared publications (E2) have announced a joint ownership agreement to collaboratively administer and promote future events, according to a press release.

The agreement aims to reinforce and enhance the established African cleaning and hygiene CleantexPulire exhibition, elevating it to the next level as well as to expand the association’s local member benefits.

CleantexPulire brings together contract cleaners, distributors, and facility, health care, retail, and food service managers as well as other professionals within the cleaning, hygiene, hospitality, property maintenance, and government sectors. The CleantexPulire trade exhibition is owned and organized by E-2 publications, publishers of the African Cleaning Review. The exhibition is considered the go-to event for the industries it serves. The event showcases trends and cost-effective technology and solutions for the area.

The two organizations report “this new relationship will add a more robust regional and international seminar and workshop program, enhanced networking opportunities, and new product and business solutions for the market, thereby reflecting the same ethos demonstrated worldwide by ISSA.”

ISSA has a current network of members throughout Africa via direct membership or alliances with groups such as the National Contract Cleaners Association (NCCA) and the Contract Cleaners Association of Ghana (CCAG).

“We are quite excited to develop more local benefits for our members, starting with greater involvement in the region’s major exhibition,” ISSA Executive Director John Barrett said in the release. “We see this as the first of many investments we hope to make in the African cleaning industry as part of our mission to raise professionalism, increase business success, and change the way the world views cleaning.”

Currently in its 18th year of publication, the African Cleaning Review magazine, e-newsletters, and interactive website will continue to play a prominent supporting role as the official media partner for CleantexPulire events.

“By building on an already established and successful brand, this amalgamation will add a new and exciting dimension to the African professional cleaning and hygiene sector showcase,” Exhibition Director Johann van Vuuren said in the release. “We will be able to make use of the ISSA’s vast experience and international network to bolster industry investment opportunities in South Africa as the gateway to the rest of Africa.

“It is our mutual vision to exponentially grow the local industry sector and to continually introduce internationally renowned brands, quality education, and the latest technology to this ever-evolving and solutions-driven market.”

ISSA Director of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Oceania Dianna Steinbach and ISSA European Council Chairman Michel de Bruin of Greenspeed will be featured speakers at the upcoming CleantexPulire event June 12-14 in Johannesburg, Africa.

For more information, visit www.cleantex.co.za or www.africancleaningreview.co.za, or contact Johann Van Vuuren at: johann@africancleaningreview.co.za.