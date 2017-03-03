David Holly, known and respected throughout the professional cleaning industry, died unexpectedly February 21 in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, at age 60.

Holly most recently was a salesperson for Segura and Associates, though he previously spent time with The Ashkin Group and SC John Company. His career focused on janitorial and sanitation sectors, and he was known for his presentations on contract cleaner challenges.

“Dave was a big driver of sustainability programs for cleaning contractors and was very attuned to new technologies that could help contractors,” Segura and Associates President Ron Segura said.

As one of Tripod Learning Associates three partners, Holly also created resources for building service contractors including podcasts, videos and other materials geared specifically to their challenges. During his time with The Ashkin Group, he became an integral resource of information. He helped form the Green Cleaning Network and Green Cleaning University and cowrote Green Cleaning for Dummies with the company’s president Stephen Ashkin.

David leaves behind Karen, his wife of 22 years, as well as his daughters Emma and Rachel, along with his father, siblings, nieces and nephews and many good friends.

“This is a great loss for the industry,” Segura added. “His contributions were many, to the industry and to the green cleaning movement… He will be missed.”

Those who knew and worked with David Holly within the professional cleaning industry mourn his passing and wish his family peace.

