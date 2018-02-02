LAS VEGAS — The IICRC recently hosted the “Cleaning and Restoration Strategic Marketing Mini Clinic” at its Global Resource Center in Las Vegas.

Held on Wednesday, January 31, the session was moderated by Jeff Cross, executive editor of Cleanfax and the creator of Totally Booked University, which produces business building events for cleaning and restoration companies across the country.

In attendance were 24 industry professionals from more than a dozen companies, and they took away strategies on a large variety of business building topics, such as how to build a better staff, dealing with specific customer challenges, website building and SEO tips, and social media best practices.

Those attending the one-day session also received a large sampling of videos, infographics, images and more from MarketingZoo, materials they can use for marketing their own cleaning and restoration companies.

“I love doing these events, this is a great industry,” Cross said after the workshop. “Getting these business owners and managers together and seeing them interact and share ideas is value in itself. They benefit from the official presentation, but also when networking at breaks and lunch.”

For those who weren’t able to attend the IICRC’s Strategic Marketing Mini Clinic yesterday at the GRC, here are some photos from the event. There was a lot of great information and instruction from our host Jeff Cross – a big thanks to all who joined! pic.twitter.com/Ya3CBehvDa — TheIICRC (@theIICRC) February 1, 2018

Attendees of the Cleaning and Restoration Strategic Marketing Mini Clinic agreed.

“Wonderful seminar,” said Jack Worthington with Diablo Carpet & Floor Restoration in California. “Thanks again, and look forward to your next presentations and assistance. Great motivation.”

Gregg Sargent, who runs Disaster Cleanup Services in Colorado, said, “Education is key. I spent Wednesday at the IICRC main office and attended a class by Jeff Cross. Excellent class. I spent an hour today fixing things on my website that he taught me, specifically how to better tag my YouTube videos to help them rank higher on the organic searches. Now, lots of my YouTube videos come up.”

The next Totally Booked University event is Restoration Strategies TURBOCHARGED in the Baltimore area, scheduled for Wednesday, April 11. It is a one-day workshop for restoration contractors and focuses on getting restoration jobs from insurance companies, agents, and adjusters.

For future cleaning and restoration business building events, visit the Totally Booked University website.