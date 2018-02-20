NORTHBROOK, IL — Cleanfax will hold a free online seminar Tuesday, March 13 at 2 p.m. EST, which will aim to help restoration and cleaning company owners and managers improve sales and marketing strategies for growth in 2018. The one-hour marketing webinar will feature industry marketing and sales experts Tim Miller, president of Business Development Associates, and Steve Marsh, president of the Be Competition Free Marketing and Single Truck Success programs. The session will be moderated by Cleanfax Executive Editor Jeff Cross.

Register now

Join Cross, Miller, and Marsh as they discuss real-life sales and marketing challenges and proven solutions to help you take your business to the next level of success.

In this sales and marketing webinar, you will learn:

How to find customer sources,

How to get work from insurance agents and adjusters,

How to dramatically increase referrals for both cleaning and restoration,

How to avoid falling into the price trap,

How to create better customer perception of your business,

How to tap more revenue from existing customers,

How to analyze best expansion opportunities,

Answers to your questions,

And more.

Register now

Marsh is a well-known instructor, senior carpet inspector, and industry veteran, who works to help home-service companies quickly establish profitable clienteles and serve higher-quality customers. Miller is a go-to source for marketing strategy, recruiting, and sales force development training, who aims to help restorers drive the growth of their businesses by building referral networks.

Recent articles by Steve Marsh:

Targeted Marketing Messages

The On-time Arrival Guarantee

The Two Critical Questions Consumers Ask

Recent articles by Tim Miller:

Building a True Sales Organization

Building a True Sales Organization – Part Two

Building a business and increasing profitability in today’s marketplace is difficult for any cleaning and restoration company. What are your growth strategies for 2018? Join Cleanfax and industry experts for this one-hour sales and marketing webinar to learn proven sales and marketing strategies you can implement in your business to meet your growth goals — including a Q&A session to answer your questions.

Click here to register for this event.