NORTHBROOK, IL — The combined Cleanfax Nov/Dec digital issue is available online now.

Don’t miss all that the Cleanfax Nov/Dec digital issue has to offer. From survey data and statistics to business forms to marketing programs that work, this issue of Cleanfax has what you need to better build and manage your growing cleaning and restoration company.

The 2017 Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report: The data all company owners and managers need to better run their businesses, this yearly survey compiles info from hundreds of carpet cleaning companies.

Radon Remediation: Everything you need to know about offering this new vertical service to your clients is here, including the fact that it could literally save their lives.

5 Steps to Double Sales: You can do it without adding a single customer. Find out how in the latest installment from Howard Partridge.

The Most Important KPIs: It's a popular business term, but do you know the most important one to track?

Targeted Marketing Messages: Marketing effectiveness skyrockets when the right message is delivered to the desired target market.

The Business Flash Report: Add this weekly quick view of your business to avoid surprises when it's time to dive into financial reports. The form is available for free so that you can begin implementing this system right away.

View the Cleanfax Nov/Dec digital ISSUE or other RECENT issues online, anytime.