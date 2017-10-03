The Cleanfax Instagram account recently launched! We’ll be posting interesting images from articles that you might want to check out (or you could skip the reading and get straight to the pictures), memes available for your use, infographics with useful information, trade show and training coverage images, technical examples, and much more.
If you’re on Instagram, take a few minutes to follow the Cleanfax Instagram at @cleanfaxmag and check out all the fun posts we have in store. See below for a few recent posts!