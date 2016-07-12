CleanCore Technologies, a manufacturer of aqueous ozone cleaning systems, announces the launch of a new website: www.CleanCoreTech.com.

On the home page, website visitors will find the headings “Cleaning Simplified” and “Sustainability Meets Performance” According to Matt Montag, distribution sales manager for CleanCore, these were specifically selected because, “They say everything we want people to know about our aqueous ozone cleaning systems.”

One of the goals with the new site was to let the company’s end users talk about their experiences using a CleanCore aqueous ozone system. To accomplish this, the site includes videos from a building service contractor, a healthcare housekeeping professional, as well as users in government and education. Montag says the videos are short and to the point, allowing visitors to hear firsthand how the machines operate and their benefits.

The new site also features an interactive "savings calculator" that involves users adding the number of restrooms in their facilities, number of restroom fixtures in each restroom, how often the restrooms are cleaned and wages paid to the custodial worker. With this information, the calculator determines how much it costs to clean the restrooms using traditional restroom cleaning methods vs. using aqueous ozone.

Ozone is a proven and effective cleaning agent that has been used for more than 150 years. It can be mechanically made using electricity and oxygen. The ozone can then be infused into water and dispensed through a wall-mounted fill station; or from a portable rolling caddy, which looks like an upright carpet extractor.

Montag says that one of the most important points they want the new site to communicate is that this cleaning technology fits well in a green cleaning program, due to its minimal impact on the environment and its sustainability.