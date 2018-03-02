West Seneca, NY — Mar. 2, 2018 — Western New York’s Carpet Care Services Inc. recently acquired Chem-Dry of Buffalo, according to a press release.

Both companies provide carpet and upholstery services to the northwest region of New York, with Chem-Dry of Buffalo servicing Erie, Niagara, and Genesee counties for over 30 years. Carpet Care Services, which has served Erie and Niagara Counties since it was established in 2006, saw rapid growth in its history.

“We were ready to take the next big step in our growth process, so we felt it was the perfect opportunity to expand our Western New York presence,” Carpet Care Services Owner Donna M. Scalfaro said in the announcement. “We are extremely proud to bring these two operations together to better serve a larger segment of area customers.”

The combined companies will be known as Chem-Dry of Buffalo moving forward. The new company is expected to continue operations with the two existing companies’ combined 20 employees.

David Windnagle, owner of Chem-Dry of Buffalo, said in the release, “I’m very pleased that our customers will continue to receive the same quality service we have provided over the years. The future of Chem-Dry of Buffalo is certainly positive for both our customers and employees.”