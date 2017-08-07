CASTRO VALLEY, CA — The Carpet and FabriCare Institute (CFI) recently unveiled the details of its two-day, Regional Education Symposium along with its 63rd annual business meeting and awards ceremony dinner party.

The Regional Educational Symposium will be held October 7 – 8, 2017 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. The event will feature usable business tactics and specialized technical lessons with from some of the carpet industry’s best-known experts. Highlights include:

Longtime Cleanfax columnist and business betterment trainer, Larry Galler, will present sessions on “Becoming a Power Networker” and how to “Prepare Your Business for Sale or Succession.”

Cary Woodfield, longtime flooring expert and former CFI Chapter Director, will present on “Carpet Components Relating to Performance & Cleaning” as well as “Identifying and Understanding Your Target Markets.”

Cole Pasjuta and Cody Thomas, of Glass Renu, will present on potential profits for restoring glass tabletops, showers, and sliding glass doors.

Tom Wise, who brings more than 40 years of professional industry experience, will speak on “Environmental Contaminants Encountered in Carpet Cleaning & Restoration.”

Both industry veterans and those just branching out on their own are invited to partake in this opportunity to network with leading industry experts and professionals.

Visit www.cficonnects.org for more information and to register.