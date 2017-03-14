MEMPHIS, TN — ServiceMaster recently named Peter L. Cella, president and chief executive officer of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, to its board of directors, according to a press release.

Cella replaces Thomas C. Tiller, Jr., who recently resigned after being named CEO of CliqStudies.

ServiceMaster Chairman Mark Tomkins said in the release, “I want to thank Tom for his wisdom, energy and guidance in helping move ServiceMaster forward and [to] wish him continued success.”

Before joining Chevron Phillips Chemical, a top chemical product producer worldwide, Cella held executive level positions at British Petroleum, BASF Corp. Innovene and INEOS Nitriles.

“Pete brings tremendous experience to our board of directors,” Tomkins said. “His leadership, experience running varied businesses and extensive background in talent development will be a huge asset as we continue to transform our business, enhance our workplace and improve our customer experience.”

ServiceMaster is comprised of a network of home professional companies including ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean and Terminix.