LAS VEGAS — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) recently announced a call for volunteers for the development committee for its “IICRC Field Guide for Safety and Health for Professional Cleaners.”

The field guide aims to help improve the health and safety practices of those in the professional cleaning industry and will supplement the existing IICRC standards and certification classes. The guide will include valuable information about safety and health hazard identification procedures, safe work practices, and control methods specific to the continued safety of cleaning professionals.

All meetings will be held online or via conference call. Committee members will begin work on the cleaning standard by the end of 2017, with completion expected within a year.

Those interested in serving on the IICRC Field Guide for Safety and Health for Professional cleaners can download the application on the IICRC site.

Completed applications must be sent to IICRC Standards Director Mili Washington at standards@iicrcnet.org by February 28.

At an earlier time, the IICRC called for volunteers to serve on its Field Guide for Safety and Health for Restoration Professionals, but the association is no longer looking for volunteers for this guide.

Howard Wolf, IICRC Standards Chairman, said, “These new field guides serve to address the needs of all participants of the cleaning and restoration industry including cleaners, restorers, managers, end users, insurance adjusters, and indoor environmental professionals.”