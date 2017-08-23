NORTHBROOK, IL — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, will offer a new innovative BSC Education Package designed to help attendees soak up all the skills, industry developments, good business practices, and technological advances specific to their segment available at ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 and ISSA Convention, September 11–14, in Las Vegas.

“ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America is the most comprehensive event available to the commercial and residential cleaning industry,” the association said in a release.

The show will feature more than 60 seminars, workshops, and networking events to provide attendees with an immersive learning experience. Building service contractors (BSCs) can further customize and enhance their experiences by choosing the all-inclusive Commercial Cleaning Business Solutions education package.

Beginning with the Welcome Networking Reception Sunday evening, the comprehensive suite of BSC Education Package events and seminars will help new and seasoned BSCs keep up with the latest business and industry trends and address challenges such as:

Improving operational efficiency and customer retention;

Learning marketing strategies that promote and boost business;

Mastering hiring and retention strategies that work;

Using data to drive business decisions.

Highlighted sessions from the variety of BSC Education Package opportunities:

Lunch and Learn: Powered by Purpose

Speaker: Scott Deming

Monday, September 11, 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

Has your mission statement lost its place as the guideline for your organization? If so, be sure to join your peers for this engaging presentation that will focus on strong leadership and teamwork, and challenge you to investigate your personal values and your role in making daily decisions. Organizations passively choose their course of action every day, but organizations that are Powered by Purpose are actively engaged to hold true to the course. Be sure you’re one of them!

Rockstar Recruiting: What to Look for and How to Find It

Speakers: Anthony Trombetta and Michael J. Hawkins

Monday, September 11, 1:00 –1:45 p.m.

Finding and hiring talent is mission critical to any organization, but that’s just the beginning. To be truly successful, you need to ensure you have the right people performing the right job. This informative session will teach you how to find talented people, but also what to look for in potential hires.

Workloading Made Simple

Sponsored by Whittaker Co.

Speaker: David Frank

Monday, September 11, 4:00 –4:45 p.m.

Nothing spells disaster more than poor workloading. In this information-packed session, master the defined systems of cleaning, and learn how to determine the appropriate cleaning schedule, equipment, and workforce for any given facility. In addition, get an in-depth look at the organizational structures, disciplines, and benefits of each system, as well as how to motivate staff to increase productivity and quality of work.

25 Guerrilla Marketing Ideas to Grow a Cleaning Business

Speakers: Derek Christian and Liz Trotter

Tuesday, September 12, 4:30–5:20 p.m.

Learn 25 quick, easy, and inexpensive marketing ideas that can work for a cleaning company of any size. This session is generally more popular with smaller businesses, as larger businesses can often afford a marketing budget, and thus have less need for guerrilla-style hustling.

State of the Economy Panel

Panelists: Brian Beaulieu, Jim Messina, and Karl Rove

Moderator: Frank Luntz

Thursday, September 14, 9:00–10:00 a.m.

This panel discussion featuring Brian Beaulieu, Jim Messina, and Karl Rove, with Frank Luntz moderating, is sure to be lively as well as insightful, thought-provoking, and maybe even a little controversial.



State of the Industry Panel for Building Service Contractors

Sponsored by Whittaker Co.

Panelists: Jim Harris Jr., Rachel Sanchez, Taylor Bruce, and Matt Vonachen

Thursday, September 14, 10:30 –11:15 a.m.

Join your peers for this panel discussion focused exclusively on the trends, hot topics, market opportunities, and threats affecting BSCs today. These knowledgeable thought-leaders will share what makes them successful, the hardships facing the industry, and most importantly, strategies to ensure that you don’t get left behind. Don’t miss out on this information-packed discussion.

For the full listing of this year's BSC Education Package offerings for building service contractors, visit issa.com/seminars.