SAN DIEGO, CA — Self-driving robot specialist Brain Corp recently named Christian Cornelius-Knudsen to the company’s management team as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Services, according to a press release.

Cornelius-Knudsen has provided strategic counsel to Brain Corp, helping the company transition from contract software technology provider to “a global industry leader in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and indoor and outdoor navigation for robotics.”

“Working with Christian has been instrumental to the evolution of our organization and its technology platform, BrainOS,” said Brain Corp CEO Dr. Eugene Izhikevich. “He is known for his unwavering commitment to excellence in developing people, strategy, and businesses leading to growth and international expansion.

“As a well-established and respected leader in the commercial cleaning industry, I am extremely pleased to welcome Christian to our management team.”

He is known for his ability to transform domestic and global manufacturing and service businesses through aggressive growth, technology development, acquisitions, and other expansion efforts.

With an impressive 25-year career, Cornelius-Knudsen previously led the C-K Group, which he founded, for four years, working to transform emerging and established businesses with AI technology. Before that, he served as president and CEO of Nilfisk-Advance, for 13 years.

“I have known Christian for the past 15 years,” ISSA Executive Director John Barrett said in the release. “Christian is an outstanding addition to the Brain team as he brings adeep blend of leading growth strategies, executing business expansions, and driving efficient market development and strategic customer relationships.”

Cornelius-Knudsen will be instrumental in the Brain Corp’s recently announced Series C funding earmarked for further A.I. development and commercial and consumer robot brains.