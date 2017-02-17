NOBLESVILLE, IN — The disaster restoration industry lost a true friend Wednesday, February 15, 2017, when Kurt Bolden passed away.

Bolden, 56, was known as an innovator and inventor for the restoration industry, although his start in the industry was as co-founder of a carpet cleaning company. He launched Bolden Manufacturing in 1999 and invented restoration equipment, his most notable being his patented Hydro-X extractor.

“Kurt was about the most unique person I have met in this industry. While I am most sorry for his passing, I know he lived life the way he wanted. The industry will miss his passion and creativity,” said Bill Yeadon, the Jon-Don learning facilitator who taught many water damage classes with Bolden.

Mark Exner, a fellow instructor, added: “Kurt could be best summarized as BOLD(en). He was fearless in his desire for an industry that he had worked so hard to set on the best path possible.

I really loved his drive to hold manufacturers accountable to produce the best possible equipment for the betterment of the end-user. He pushed for quality over profit. He was really fearless and had a great heart under the tough masculine appearance. He left a legacy of pioneering concepts and application on restoration like maybe no other. The man had real spunk, and challenged all who he set forth to build up.”

Bolden was honored by the industry when he was named the 2004 Cleanfax Person of the Year. Click here to see a condensed version of the article.

The official obituary for Bolden can be seen below.

Obituary for Kurt Bolden

Kurt E. Bolden, 56, of Noblesville, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Riverview Health in Noblesville. He was born on February 2, 1961 to Gerald and Joan (Clark) Bolden in Indianapolis.

Kurt was an entrepreneur. He was co-founder of Bolden’s Carpet Cleaning which started in 1983 and co-founder of Bolden Manufacturing which began in 2004. He owned seven patents; did a lot of charity work; worked for the Noblesville Fire Department from 1985-1990; and was a diehard gearhead and horsepower enthusiast. He was also a member of the Noblesville Elks and Eagles clubs.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kathi Bolden; daughter, Jordan Bolden; sons, Brock Bolden and Blake Bolden; sister, Beth Miller; brother, Craig Bolden; sister, Susan Wood; step-children, Jamie Grau, Julie Hughes, James Harrison and Katherine Harrison; and step-grandchildren, Owen Hughes, Anthony Harrison, Adam Hughes, Alex Grau, Izzy Grau, and Max Grau.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville, with visitation from 1:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 7330 Woodland Drive, Suite 201, Indianapolis, IN 46278; or, Second Helpings, 1121 Southeastern Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202.