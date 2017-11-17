ORMOND BEACH, FL — United Water Restoration Group (UWRG), franchisor of disaster restoration services businesses, recently appointed Roy Billesbach president and partner, according to a press release.

“I am delighted to join UWRG and look forward to leading the company forward,” said Mr. Billesbach. “It is tremendously exciting to be involved in such dynamic and vital work. UWRG’s expertise, along with our commitment to customer service and our communities, is what sets us apart. Our goal is to grow by 50 units in 2018.”

A recognized leader in the field of business franchising, Billesbach brings more than 20 years of senior-level national and international franchising experience to his new leadership position. Prior to joining UWRG, Billesbach held executive positions with category leaders representing such franchise firms as Coldwell Banker, Navis, and Molly Maid.

UWRG Co-founder Ljos Nagy called Roy Billesbach “uniquely qualified to lead UWRG.” She added, “Roy’s success in the franchise marketplace will allow us to support numerous regions in the U.S. and Canada that are impacted by the growing threat of natural disasters.”

“As we look ahead to our 10th anniversary in 2018, the company is now poised for significant growth,” said UWRG Co-founder Endre Banfi. “Roy’s expertise and talent in business franchising gives us the leadership capability and vision that will bring us to the next level.”

Billesbach is based in the company’s headquarter office in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Founded in 2008, United Water Restoration Group Inc. recently began offering franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs across North America. In less than 10 years, the company has grown rapidly. The company’s professional services include residential and commercial water removal, dehumidification, carpet, upholstery cleaning, storm and hurricane damage, mold remediation, fire and smoke damage, and reconstruction services.

To learn more, visit: www.uwrgfranchise.com.