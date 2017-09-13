NORTHBROOK, IL — The Association of Residential Cleaning Services, International (ARCSI), a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, presented its Professional Image Award, which recognize excellence in the residential cleaning industry during ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 in Las Vegas.

The Professional Image Award were presented during the ARCSI Awards Ceremony on the ISSA/INTERCLEAN trade show floor, September 13.

Chairman’s Award

The Professional Image Award, ARCSI Chairman’s Award, represents the importance of quality, professional office staff in residential cleaning companies worldwide. This year’s recipient was Nikki Irwin of The Cleaning Pros.

Chuck Terpstra, owner of The Cleaning Pros in Odessa, FL, finds Nikki’s presence at the company invaluable. “Nikki’s dedication and professionalism has helped The Cleaning Pros continue to grow ﬁnancially and has helped each employee grow individually,” Terpstra says. “Personally, she has grown from an office assistant three years ago to general manager today because of her hard work and determination. She is dedicated to make the Cleaning Pros both a ﬁnancial success and a premier place to work.”

Professional Cleaner of the Year Presented by PerfectClean

The Professional Image Award, PerfectClean Professional Cleaner of the Year Award, is given annually to recognize a cleaning technician that represents excellence, professionalism and integrity in the profession. This year’s recipient was Irene Trujillo of Helping Hands Maid Services.

Gosia Baran, owner of Helping Hands Maid Services in Elmhurst, IL, proudly nominated Trujillo for this award for going above and beyond time and again on the job. “Many times, she puts in 60 hours a week because we are in a bind with last minute calls, or to cover for someone who had to leave early,” Baran says. “On one occasion, she even cancelled her planned vacation because we had too much work and not enough employees. What commitment on her part!”

The Association of Residential Cleaning Services International (ARCSI) was established in 2003 to assist residential cleaning service owners in starting, promoting, building, and expanding their businesses. ARCSI merged with ISSA in January 2017 to become ARCSI, a Division of ISSA. As the residential cleaning arm of the worldwide cleaning association, ARCSI brings together members in the United States, Canada, and across the world by providing valuable information to ensure the growth and development of its members’ businesses through education, networking, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.arcsi.org or call 614-547-0887.

The award-winning ISSA/INTERCLEAN® family of exhibitions brings together executives from all segments of the cleaning industry to do business and share information to better manage distribution and building services companies, and facility management departments. ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and its trade show partner, RAI Amsterdam, produce ISSA/INTERCLEAN shows around the world. ISSA also hosts more than 60 educational seminars and networking opportunities in conjunction with ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America. For more information, visit www.issa.com/tradeshows.

With more than 7,000 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the leading trade association for the cleaning industry worldwide. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.