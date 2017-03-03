SAN ANTONIO, TX — The Association of Rug Care Specialists (ARCS) is putting the final touches on its 2017 Annual Convention, and registration is open for attendees.

The convention, scheduled for April 18-21 in San Antonio, TX, features not only an expert slate of speakers and presenters, but also a rug tour of Aladdin Cleaning & Restoration, a San Antonio company that specializes in cleaning, repair and sales.

The theme of the convention is “Southwest Textiles/Sustainability – Energy Efficiency – Savings” and all the convention programs are specifically to help rug plant owners and operators with challenges they face with their businesses.

