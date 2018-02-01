THOROFARE, NJ — Aramsco Inc., subsidiary of Bridgepoint Systems, and Natural Stone Solutions Inc. (NSS) recently entered into an acquisition agreement through which Aramsco will acquire NSS.

“We are thrilled to partner with Alejandro de Quesada, Ruben De Sousa, Gustavo Schaeffer, Francisco De Sousa and the entire team at NSS,” Aramsco CEO Richard Salerno said in a release. “While the NSS team will continue to focus on serving their customers, we believe, in time, they will be able to take advantage of the numerous locations Aramsco and its family of companies have across the United States and Canada to better serve the market.”

NSS and its subsidiaries provide stone care, flooring and specialized cleaning professionals to the South Florida, Houston, Tulsa, and Phoenix areas.

“It was extremely important to us to find a partner who shared our commitment to help make our customers more successful. It was also important to find a partner committed to the success of our employees,” NSS President Alejandro de Quesada explained in the release. “Aramsco has a long history of providing companies like ours unique access to resources so we can take care of our customers and employees, and grow the business.”

Through definitive agreement, which is set to close in early 2018, Aramsco will acquire all NSS assets.

Salerno added of the acquisition, “Our combined goal will be to take advantage of the expanded resources of both businesses to provide more services to our customers.”