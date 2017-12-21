SALT LAKE CITY — Aramsco and Interlink Supply will partner with the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA) and ehs International Inc. (ehsInc) in an effort to increase safety standard availability and lower costs in the respective industries, according to a press release.

All three partners are well known in their respective industries. Aramsco and Interlink Supply supply cleaning and restoration goods and services including environmental safety and disaster response teams. ehsInc (short for environmental, health, and safety) is a team of Certified Industrial Hygienists, Certified Safety Professionals, and Construction Health and Safety Technicians. And IAQA and its members prevent and solve indoor environmental issues.

By cross-presenting classes at ehsInc training facilities and over two dozen Aramsco and Interlink Supply locations in the USA (and more in Canada), most companies will be able to reduce travel time and expense when receiving the latest training.

As the hands-on presence, ehsInc will provide member companies OSHA regulatory safety sessions and training at 29 locations across the USA. Moreover, the business partnership will expand its footprint across Canada.

Aramsco and Interlink Supply will work with ehsInc to provide customers nationwide with service expertise, quality products, and reliable delivery options.

In light of this new trilateral partnership, IAQA, Aramsco and Interlink Supply, and ehsInc have one goal in mind: To improve safety standards in the workplace. This is summed up in ehsInc’s mission statement “Protecting Our Workforce for Future Generations.” Together, the three organizations will help bring employees home safely through regulatory compliance, safety training, and the prevention of indoor environmental conditions complemented with superior supplies.

By offering a comprehensive package of safety options with preferred rates for client companies, this new business partnership between IAQA, ehsInc, Aramsco, and Interlink Supply is destined for success.