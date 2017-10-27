SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Aramsco and Interlink Supply announced their acquisition of The Cleaning Cupboard has joined their team, which provides equipment and services to professional carpet cleaners.

The acquisition of The Cleaning Cupboard, based out of Rochester, New York, was finalized October 27.

The Cleaning Cupboard owner, Chad Hess, will join the Aramsco/Interlink team after the acquisition and will remain in Rochester as a valuable resource to cleaners in the local area.

“The Cleaning Cupboard is another important contributor to our goals of providing unparalleled service and distribution to the carpet cleaning, restoration, abatement and surface preparation markets,” explained Steve Jaffe, Chief Financial Officer.

Aramsco and Interlink Supply are distributors and solution providers to the professional cleaning, abatement, surface preparation, and restoration markets in the United States. The company provides solutions that include product sales, education, and equipment repair and rental. Aramsco and Interlink Supply are owned by a holding company that also owns Aztec Financial LLC.