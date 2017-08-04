Thorofare, New Jersey — Aramsco recently announced the acquisition of Midwest Rental Service, a leading restoration and remediation rental provider headquartered in Indianapolis.

Midwest Rental Service, which operates satellite locations in Missouri and Florida, provides rental equipment for professional restoration and remediation contractors throughout the United States. They specialize in understanding the technical requirements each job demands and are able to deploy equipment in volume to job sites.

“The acquisition of Midwest Rental Service provides us with a significant opportunity to better serve our customers. We can now offer an integrated rental solution for a broad range of equipment. In addition to providing rental equipment, Midwest Rental Service further differentiates itself through its understanding of the industry and what is required to ‘get the job done’ during large-scale restoration events,” Rich Salerno, CEO of Aramsco, said in a press release.

Aramsco, which is owned by a holding company that also owns Bridgewater, also acquired Safety Express in 2015. This newest acquisition aims to continue expanding the specialized care it provides its customers.

“Our goal is to provide the services our customers need, when they need it, and where they need it,” Aramsco CFO Steven Jaffe added. “Midwest Rental Service aligns perfectly with our service philosophy by not only expanding our rental offerings, but also sharing our vision of what customer service means.”

The acquisition will be beneficial to Midwest Rental Service clients as well, according to the company’s president, Kenny Cochran.

“We’ve worked with Aramsco for some time now and have always been impressed with their organization,” Cochran shared. “We’re really excited about this merging of our capabilities and the benefits it provides to our customers.”