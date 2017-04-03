LAS VEGAS — The IICRC announces the publication of a new ANSI-approved ANSI/IICRC S540 Standard for Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup (1st edition, 2017).

ANSI/IICRC S540 Standard defines criteria and methodology used by the technician for inspecting and investigating blood and other potentially infectious material (OPIM) contamination and for establishing work plans and procedures.

The S540, which assumes that all scenes have been released by law enforcement or regulatory agencies, describes the procedures to be followed and the precautions to be taken when performing trauma and crime scene cleanup regardless of surface, item, or location.

Trauma and crime scene cleanup consists of the following components for which procedures are described in the ANSI/IICRC S540 Standard:

Principles of Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup

Safety and Health

Biocide and Antimicrobial Technology

Administrative Procedures, Documentation, and Risk Management

Inspection and Preliminary Determination

Equipment and Tools

Limitations, Complexities, Complications, and Conflicts

Structural Remediation

Vehicle and Machinery Construction

Contents Remediation

Containment and Disposal of Waste or Sharps

Confirmation of Cleanliness

“This Standard has been a labor of love for all of us who have wanted this niche industry to reach the level of professionalism enjoyed by other markets who have had standards established by the IICRC,” said Kent Bert, S540 Standard Committee Chairman. “We have worked tirelessly to ensure the information conveyed is concise, easy to understand and most importantly, truly represents a consensus across our industry. I am honored to say that our team worked seamlessly and harmoniously throughout the entire process and represented some of the brightest minds, not only in Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup, but the restoration industry as a whole. Every company doing this type of remediation, or thinking about entering the field should consider obtaining a copy of the S540 Standard as a comprehensive resource for their company and their crews.”

According to IICRC Standards Chairman Howard Wolf, “This standard is a true collaboration of the best minds and talent in the fields of cleaning, restoration and infection control. We are proud to add this standard to our family of restoration and remediation standards.”

To purchase a copy of the new ANSI/IICRC S540: 2017 and other standards, visit http://webstore.iicrc.org. IICRC Standards are also available via the IICRC Standards Subscription website at http://publications.iicrc.org.

About the IICRC

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in 20+ categories within the inspection, cleaning and restoration industries. Representing more than 54,000 certified technicians and 6,000 Certified Firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods or systems.