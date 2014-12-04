GLOUCESTER, UK — AngloClean, a leading commercial and residential carpet cleaning company in Gloucester, currently is celebrating 25 years of business, according to a press release.
The company, which provides carpet and upholstery services to Gloucester and neighboring Tewkesbury, Stroud and Cheltenham, was founded in 1989.
AngloClean is IICRC, WoolSafe and TACCA (The Approved Carpet Cleaners Association of the UK) accredited and offers its customers a money-back guarantee.
“[Twenty-five] years have been quite an odyssey for us and we believe it's our dedication to premium cleaning, latest practices and committed customer care that has enabled us to survive in this fiercely competitive industry with aplomb," the AngloClean manager said in the release.
For the original release, please click here.
