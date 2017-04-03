SALT LAKE CITY – Aramsco and Interlink Supply announced the company has acquired Allen Equipment.

Based in Phoenix, Allen Equipment has been a key distributor to the restoration and cleaning contractors in Arizona for more than 20 years.

“The owners, Dave Allen and Dan Barrett, are first-class professionals that have been providing exceptional service to contractors for many years. Their deep industry knowledge and customer-centric business philosophy made them a perfect fit for our company. We’re looking forward to bringing them into our family and working with them and their customers.” said Tom Porter, vice president of Site Operations.

“One of Allen Equipment’s greatest strengths is their Service department. They have a great reputation for quality work and we’re excited that all of their talented service technicians will be joining our Service team.” explained Steve Jaffe, chief financial officer.

Allen Equipment will be moving operations to the current Phoenix Aramsco and Interlink Supply store located at 3210 E Roeser Rd #7, Phoenix, AZ 85040

About Aramsco and Interlink Supply

Aramsco and Interlink Supply are leading distributors and solution providers to the professional cleaning, abatement, surface preparation and restoration markets in the United States. The company provides solutions that include product sales, education, and equipment repair and rental. Aramsco and Interlink Supply are owned by a holding company that also owns Aztec Financial LLC.