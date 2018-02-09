ORLANDO, FL — The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) recently launched a new interactive, online resource that aims to teach middle school students the science and chemistry behind cleaning, according to a press release. The program, aptly titled “Exploration Clean,” was announced during the organization’s annual meeting and convention.

Exploration Clean is a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) initiative by the organization, which has been promoting STEM through cleaning since 2016 when it unveiled its “The Science of Soap” exhibit and online companion. The newest initiative looks to engage middle schoolers with the basics of soap, detergent, and cleaning product chemistry.

“ACI’s goal in STEM education is to build scientific capacity for the future of the cleaning products industry,” said Melissa Grande, ACI associate director, Sustainability Initiatives. “We want to provide students with access to information that might drive them to explore innovative, interesting careers when they’re ready to enter the workforce.”

The site also talks about the ingredients in cleaning products and the benefits these products provide to everyday living.

“Science is often misunderstood and perceived as dry and unattainable for many, but it is imperative for future innovation and the sustainability of the cleaning products industry,” ACI Senior Manager, Environmental Sciences, Darci Ferrer said. “By engaging with students at a young age, it may be possible to break these preconceived notions about science before they are formed and introduce students to the possibilities science education can bring.”