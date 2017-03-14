LOS ANGELES — Nationwide disaster restoration franchising company 911 Restoration recently announced in a press release three new franchise locations in the United States: in Lake Charles, LA, Springfield, IL, and Kansas City, KS.

Bobby Couvillion, who aided in reconstruction and repair after recent Louisiana floods, is owner of the new 911 Restoration of Lake Charles. “Next time Louisiana floods, Bobby will be there with a smile and the knowledge to save the day,” the company said in the release.

Alex and Aaron Peters, a father and son team, will lead 911 Restoration of Central Illinois in the state’s capital, Springfield. Well established locally for their community outreach, the Peters hope to “create a legacy for their family while helping their community recover from heavy storms.”

Brad Turner, who has over 20 years of experience in the restoration industry, will operate 911 Restoration of Kansas City with his partner Linda Kilpatrick. Turner began as a carpet cleaner and is now IICRC certified in fire, mold, water and other restoration services.