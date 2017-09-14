INDEPENDENCE, OH — 33 Mile Radius LLC recently hired Jeff Rooks for the newly created content editor position, according to a press release. In this role, Rooks will be responsible for the creation, publication, and analysis of content for both the marketing and operations teams.

Rooks brings with him more than 20 years of experience in web development and digital content, with his focus shifting to social media and content and email marketing over the last several years. For the last decade, he held several digital content roles with iHeartMedia in Cleveland, Ohio.

Most recently he served as the the digital program director for the northern Ohio region and was responsible for the regional digital content strategy. He led a team of more than thirty in creating audience-focused content that generated traffic and revenue. Previously Rook worked as a web designer for Philips Healthcare and, later, Advantegrity LLC.

Based in Cleveland, 33 Mile Radius provides lead-generation and reviews-management services to home service contractors across the United States.

33 Mile Radius co-founders Tim Gill and Drew Johnson have each contributed popular lead-generation and reviews-management articles to Cleanfax. Read some here:

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of SEO Reports

Add More Reviews to Your Google My Business Listing

The Importance of Business Listings and N.A.P.

5 Ways to Optimize Your ‘Google My Business’ Page

Online Reviews Lead the Way to New Business

Ring Ring: Bettering Your Business by Simply Answering the Phone