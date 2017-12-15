CHICAGO — The nomination period for the 2018 Phoenix Awards are underway. RIA will accept nominations for the 2018 Phoenix Award for Innovation in Restoration and the 2018 Phoenix Award for Innovation in Reconstruction through Friday, January 5.

The Phoenix Awards, which are presented annually during the RIA International Restoration Convention & Industry Expo, which takes place this year February 14-16 in Austin, Texas, are prestigious awards that recognize industry excellence. The winning projects exemplify the skills and talents required to return a structure to pre-loss condition.

The Phoenix Award for Innovation in Restoration is awarded to a contractor or firm for a residential or commercial restoration project — personal property or building — which does not include building reconstruction, but may include the restoration and/or remediation of a structure and its contents (e.g., drying out a structure and reframing, drying and/or cleaning contents). Projects may be residential or commercial.

The Phoenix Award for Innovation in Reconstruction is given to an individual contractor or firm for work on a project that may include some restoration, but generally requires significant rebuilding of the structure (e.g., new roof over most or all of an entire structure, expansion or redesign of an existing structure to make it better fit a customer’s current needs). Projects may be residential or commercial.

Submitted projects should:

Demonstrate value through a conspicuous reduction in the amount of the loss to the insurance carrier and/or the property owner,

Focus on effective problem solving in a catastrophic situation,

Identify innovative procedures that provide a good example for the industry.

A jury of confidential experts in restoration, reconstruction, and insurance issues will select the 2018 Phoenix Award winners.*

For more information, visit the RIA website, or email or call at 202-367-1180.

*Judges are not permitted to vote for or against competitor contractors from their own market areas and cannot judge any projects in which they may have been involved in some capacity.