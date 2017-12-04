LAS VEGAS — The 2018 Nexus Convention is fast approaching. It will take place January 29-31 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The three-day event hosted by Aramsco, Interlink Supply, and Safety Express, boasts educational workshops, networking events, and state-of-the-art vendor expo with well-known industry names and manufacturers. The event brings together leaders in the restoration, carpet cleaning, surface preparation, abatement, and professional cleaning.

Demonstrations and showcases, in addition to face-to-face-discussions, of new and existing equipment from more than 100 exhibitors are a key component of the event, which also provides one-on-one time with Aramsco, Interlink, and Safety Express sales representatives.

Educational seminars at the event will offer attendees two continuing education credits (CECs). An All-Access Pass for educational sessions, which take place January 30 and 31, is $299.

“This seminar package is valued at over $800, so this is a great way to get your CECs while saving money,” organizers said.

Educational seminar topis at the 2018 Nexus Convention include, among others:

  • Insider Secrets- Legal Assignment of Insurance Benefits with Harvey V. Cohen
  • Xactimate Tips and Tricks with Shane Patterson
  • Cleaning Education “Training for Today’s Cleaner” with Mike Pailliotet
  • Refining Your Fire-Damage Jobs with Cole Stanton
  • Strategies for hiring and retaining remarkable employees with Scott Tackett, Violand Management Associates

The full educational seminar AGENDA is available online, as is REGISTRATION for the 2018 Nexus Convention.