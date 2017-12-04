LAS VEGAS — The 2018 Nexus Convention is fast approaching. It will take place January 29-31 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The three-day event hosted by Aramsco, Interlink Supply, and Safety Express, boasts educational workshops, networking events, and state-of-the-art vendor expo with well-known industry names and manufacturers. The event brings together leaders in the restoration, carpet cleaning, surface preparation, abatement, and professional cleaning.

Demonstrations and showcases, in addition to face-to-face-discussions, of new and existing equipment from more than 100 exhibitors are a key component of the event, which also provides one-on-one time with Aramsco, Interlink, and Safety Express sales representatives.

Educational seminars at the event will offer attendees two continuing education credits (CECs). An All-Access Pass for educational sessions, which take place January 30 and 31, is $299.

“This seminar package is valued at over $800, so this is a great way to get your CECs while saving money,” organizers said.

Educational seminar topis at the 2018 Nexus Convention include, among others:

Insider Secrets- Legal Assignment of Insurance Benefits with Harvey V. Cohen

with Harvey V. Cohen Xactimate Tips and Tricks with Shane Patterson

with Shane Patterson Cleaning Education “Training for Today’s Cleaner” with Mike Pailliotet

with Mike Pailliotet Refining Your Fire-Damage Jobs with Cole Stanton

with Cole Stanton Strategies for hiring and retaining remarkable employees with Scott Tackett, Violand Management Associates

The full educational seminar AGENDA is available online, as is REGISTRATION for the 2018 Nexus Convention.