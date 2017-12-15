Las Vegas — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification has elected five new members to the 2018 IICRC Board of Directors: Dan Mesenburg, Paul Pleshak and James Tole. Steve Moran and Carey Vermeulen were re-elected.

Following the election, the new Board of Directors elected Pete Duncanson as Chairman of the Board. Duncanson will serve as Chairman of the Executive Committee, which includes: Kevin Pearson, chair-elect; Craig Kersemeier, first vice president; Jeff Bishop, second vice president; Steve Moran, treasurer; and Matt Cole, secretary.

“The IICRC has had a banner year in terms of growth,” said IICRC President Richard Greene. “With this new line of leadership and some fresh faces on the board, we’re excited to see what the future will bring.”

Additional members of the 2017-2018 Board of Directors include:

Dennis Blake

Joe Dobbins

Jessika James

Scott Mitseff

Robert Pettyjohn

For more information about the IICRC, please visit the website, or contact Jennifer Petersen at jpetersen@mulberrymc.com.

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization that certifies individuals in 20+ categories within the inspection, cleaning and restoration industries. Representing more than 47,000 certified technicians and 6,000 Certified Firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry.