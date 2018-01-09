ATLANTA — The registration period for The 2018 Experience Conference and Exhibition, slated for April 26-28 (with pre-show programs on April 25) in Atlanta, has officially opened. Early-bird registration is currently under way through April 6.

The early-bird price, which includes all activities across the three-day show, is $249 for all registrants. Early registers also will gain free access to Lisa “Rug Chic” Wagner’s and Mark Kennedy’s pre-conference session on April 25, “Real Success From Real Cleaners.”

“We love to offer our lowest prices to all potential attendees of our, show so we have determined that we will offer only one low price to all attendees,” The Experience Managing Partner Larry Cooper said in a release. “Booth sales have been very busy, and we expect to sell out of space in the coming months.”

Register now for the Atlanta show.

The early-bird ticket price includes three keynote speaker sessions:

Rusty Amarante, operations manager for BELFOR, will discuss Third Party Providers,

Robert Rohm will discuss “Making Sense of Your People,”

Lisa Wagner and Mark Kennedy will discuss “The Fastest Way To Turn Around Your Business.”

Live, hands-on demonstrations, 30 classroom sessions, and the critical tradeshow will also be featured each day of the conference.

“We want to help the industry continue to grow and provide the most important information available for the industry,” Cooper added. “[That’s why] our show features hands on demonstrations and try before you buy opportunities.”

The Experience team will provide hands-on opportunities in flood and drying skills; demonstrations in hard surface floorcare and wood floor care, and carpet and upholstery cleaning with seven different truckmount and portables to try. Robert Mann of ARCS will teach area rug ID and cleaning of various products in the area rug section.

During trade show hours, attendees can go outside for real, hands-on testing and demonstrations of wands, upholstery tools, rotary extractors, scrubbers, truckmounts, portables, and all the latest gadgets. Attendees will also find carpet to test equipment and chemicals on as well as upholstery, tile, and stone.

For the third year, The Experience will feature a health and wellness pavilion with diet and nutrition experts and wellness exhibits.

The early-bird price of $249 will end April 6, after which, the price will increase to $279. Those interested in attending only the trade show portion of The 2018 Experience Conference may do so for only $10.

On April 25, the Experience will offer again the Floor Covering Industry Tour, which it premiered at the 2016 Experience in Atlanta, where attendees have the chance to tour carpet mills in Dalton, Georgia. Registration is required to attend this event, and early registration is recommended as space is limited to 70 registrants. The cost of this special event is $139 for full-paid show attendees and $199 for non-full-paid show attendees.

Register now for The 2018 Experience Conference and Exhibition in Atlanta, or call 881-881-1001 to register by phone.