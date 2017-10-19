WASHINGTON, DC — The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) has released a new video featuring Mark Springer of Dayspring restoration in Missoula, MT, ahead of its 2017 Strictly TPAs Fall Summit set for November 10-11 in Nashville.

Springer points out the growing importance of third party administrators (TPAs) to the restoration industry.

“The problem is, as contractors, we often don’t have a place to engage with each other about the sort of issues and challenges and strategies that we face,” Springer says. “This conference is the first of its kind where contractors can talk with contractors about the issues that we face, but more importantly, the solutions that are important to move forward in the best way for contractors.”

Topics at the 2017 Strictly TPAs Fall Summit will include, among others:

The state of the TPA market,

Highly active TPA contractors panel,

Small-percentage TPA contractors panel,

Interviews/Q&As with TPA representatives,

Strategies for diversifying businesses,

Tactics for negotiating and protecting businesses in the TPA market.

There’s still time to register and save your spot. Join the RIA November 10-11 in Nashville at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Explore the Strictly TPAs Fall Summit website to see the full schedule.

The event is organized by and for contractors, therefore, all content is aimed at the challenges and needs of contractors in the TPA market. All sessions include Q&A sessions with the speakers (primarily restoration professionals) following a short presentation.

For more information, visit www.restorationindustry.org.