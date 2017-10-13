NORTHBROOK, IL — Like its predecessors, the 2017 ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America Trade Show and ISSA Convention succeeded in being the event where key leaders and decision-makers in the cleaning industry converged to experience the most efficient and informative way to find new opportunities and strengthen business connections.

Despite the challenges many attendees and exhibitors faced in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the event provided a platform for not only a week of productive business, but also an opportunity to give back as attendees and exhibitors generously donated to those devastated by the hurricanes as well as to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, City of Hope, and Cleaning for a Reason.

Industry company regulars exhibiting at the show included: The Experience Events, SunBelt Rentals, Kaivac, Avmor, the Dwyer Group, and Warsaw.

Co-produced by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and its trade show partner, RAI Amsterdam, ISSA/INTERCLEAN 2017 took place September 11-14, 2017, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 2017 event garnered 16,212 registered visitors from 76 countries, with 15 percent coming from outside the United States. The show saw an increase in the number of attendee companies, including 15 percent more distributor companies, an 11-percent increase in building service contractor (BSC) companies, and a 22-percent boost in in-house service provider organizations.

Exhibitor statistics for the 2017 ISSA/INTERCLEAN were also worth noting. Of this year’s 757 exhibitors, 142 were new, and 18 percent hailed from outside the United States, drawing from 24 countries.

“We are so grateful for the exhibitors and members who went over and above to make sure they attended this year’s event,” ISSA Executive Director John Barrett said. “Our hearts truly go out to those members who wanted to be there but could not due to the historic weather events the country has endured. ISSA remains committed to doing everything we can to support our members in areas affected by the recent hurricanes.

“Even amid these challenges, the industry came together to not only support each other, but also to discover industry innovation and advances, participate in cutting-edge education, and join in unprecedented networking opportunities.”

The 2017 ISSA/INTERCLEAN featured an expanded show floor, which included an outdoor exhibit area and showcased the latest advances in facility solutions including:

Smart technology

Robotics Electrostatics

UV light

Photocatalytics (self-cleaning surfaces)

Infection control techniques

Floor and carpet care

Powered cleaning equipment and accessories

Cleaning agents/supplies, chemicals, and disinfectants

And more.

For a full list of exhibitors, visit www.www.issa.com/exhibits.

This year’s ISSA/INTERCLEAN event featured more than 60 top-notch education seminars, training, and certification workshops as part of the ISSA Convention, the educational arm of the exhibition.

And as the one week when the whole industry comes together, the 2017 ISSA/INTERCLEAN offered an unprecedented abundance of networking opportunities, including several first-time attendee orientation sessions, show floor tours, a Welcome Networking Reception, and Evening Roundtables. These networking opportunities give the industry the opportunity to build relationships, identify business opportunities, and share best practices in a relaxed and casual setting.

To provide even more value to the attendees, ISSA/INTERCLEAN offered an array of additional business opportunities, innovation, and education. Some highlights include:

For video highlights from the show, visit www.issa.com/live. To pre-register for the 2018 ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America Trade Show and ISSA Convention, which takes place October 29-November 1, 2018, in Dallas, TX, visit www.issa.com/2018show.