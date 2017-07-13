Northbrook, IL ― ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, recently opened voting for the 2017 ISSA Innovation Award program, available at www.issa.com/vote, which recognizes innovation in products and services within the cleaning industries.

The ISSA Innovation Award program features new products and services from top manufacturers and suppliers throughout the cleaning industry. Entries are organized in five categories: Cleaning Agents, Dispensers, Equipment, Services and Technology, and Supplies and Accessories. All exhibiting entries will be on display in the ISSA Innovation Showcase, Booth 709, during the ISSA/INTERCLEAN® North America 2017 Trade Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 11-14.

Voting will take place online through Friday, September 8, with winners announced at 11:45 a.m. on September 11 during the ISSA Lunch and Learn session. Voting will continue on site during ISSA/INTERCLEAN, with attendees able to view the products in person and cast votes for the Visitors’ Choice awards, which will be announced September 14 at 2 p.m. in the ISSA Innovation Showcase, Booth 709.

The second annual overall ISSA Innovation of the Year Award will also be presented by popular comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel during the ISSA Innovation Awards Ceremony. This overall winner will be picked by a panel of judges with a weighted rating system based on a combination of the online and on-site voting results. The panel of judges consists of industry experts, media, and member representatives.

“This year’s emerging products and services are remarkable and truly embody our industry’s constant push to innovate,” ISSA Executive Director John Barrett said in the release. “Good luck to the judges and voters who have to pick just one winner from each category!”

Online voters will be entered automatically into monthly drawings to win one of three $50 Amazon gift cards. Three lucky winners will be selected each month. On-site voters will be entered to win one of the two grand prizes, a $200 gift card or registration and a trip to Dallas to attend the ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2018 Trade Show and ISSA Convention free of charge.

Below are the 2017 ISSA Innovation Award entries by category.

Cleaning Agents

3M Commercial Solutions Division—Stone Floor Protection System

Athea Laboratories, Inc.—Cdiff™ Disinfectant Tablets

Deb Group, an SC Johnson Co.—Solopol GFX

Fresh Wave IAQ by OMI Industries—Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid

Kärcher—CarpetExpert Carpet Care

NanoTouch Materials—Self-Cleaning Surfaces for Travel and Hospitality

SC Johnson Professional— Hard Surface Floor Care System

Equipment

CleanMax Commercial Vacuums—Cordless Upright Vacuum

Diversey Care, a Division of Sealed Air—TASKI ® Intellibot SWINGOBOT 2000™

Intellibot SWINGOBOT 2000™ I-Team Global—i-mop XXL

Kärcher—BV 5/1 Bp

Makita USA, Inc.—Robotic Vacuum

Minuteman International, Inc.—RoboScrub 20

MotorScrubber—ProWash

Nilfisk, Inc.—Advance Liberty A50

ProTeam, Inc.—GoFree Flex Pro w/ ProBlade Kit

Square Scrub—Doodle Skate

Services & Technology

CleanTelligent Software—Business Intelligence Software

DDI System—Inform ERP Software

Diversey Care, a Division of Sealed Air —MoonBeam3

ePurchasing Network—eCommerce Sales & Marketing Platform

GoSpotCheck—Mobile Execution Software

Kaivac, Inc.—KaiTutor

Pulito Paper Co. Ltd.—Compressed Packaging

Swept—Enhanced Translation

Tennant Co.—Hassle-Free Service Plan with Service Reporter Technology

Dispensers

Clorox Professional Products Co.—Clorox® Total 360™ System

Fragrance Delivery Technologies Ltd.—JAZZ by Oxy-Gen Powered

GP PRO—EnMotion® Flex Paper Towel System

HOSPECO—Evogen™ No Touch Toilet Seat Cover Dispenser

SC Johnson Professional—Chemical Dispensing Unit

Supplies & Accessories

Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Inc.—Heavy-Duty Adaptable Cart

Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Inc.—Resist

Sofidel Group—Biotech Toilet Paper

To attend ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 and see the entries firsthand, visit www.issa.com/register.