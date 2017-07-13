Northbrook, IL ― ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, recently opened voting for the 2017 ISSA Innovation Award program, available at www.issa.com/vote, which recognizes innovation in products and services within the cleaning industries.
The ISSA Innovation Award program features new products and services from top manufacturers and suppliers throughout the cleaning industry. Entries are organized in five categories: Cleaning Agents, Dispensers, Equipment, Services and Technology, and Supplies and Accessories. All exhibiting entries will be on display in the ISSA Innovation Showcase, Booth 709, during the ISSA/INTERCLEAN® North America 2017 Trade Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 11-14.
Voting will take place online through Friday, September 8, with winners announced at 11:45 a.m. on September 11 during the ISSA Lunch and Learn session. Voting will continue on site during ISSA/INTERCLEAN, with attendees able to view the products in person and cast votes for the Visitors’ Choice awards, which will be announced September 14 at 2 p.m. in the ISSA Innovation Showcase, Booth 709.
The second annual overall ISSA Innovation of the Year Award will also be presented by popular comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel during the ISSA Innovation Awards Ceremony. This overall winner will be picked by a panel of judges with a weighted rating system based on a combination of the online and on-site voting results. The panel of judges consists of industry experts, media, and member representatives.
“This year’s emerging products and services are remarkable and truly embody our industry’s constant push to innovate,” ISSA Executive Director John Barrett said in the release. “Good luck to the judges and voters who have to pick just one winner from each category!”
More info on the 2017 ISSA Innovation Award entrants
Online voters will be entered automatically into monthly drawings to win one of three $50 Amazon gift cards. Three lucky winners will be selected each month. On-site voters will be entered to win one of the two grand prizes, a $200 gift card or registration and a trip to Dallas to attend the ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2018 Trade Show and ISSA Convention free of charge.
Below are the 2017 ISSA Innovation Award entries by category.
Cleaning Agents
- 3M Commercial Solutions Division—Stone Floor Protection System
- Athea Laboratories, Inc.—Cdiff™ Disinfectant Tablets
- Deb Group, an SC Johnson Co.—Solopol GFX
- Fresh Wave IAQ by OMI Industries—Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid
- Kärcher—CarpetExpert Carpet Care
- NanoTouch Materials—Self-Cleaning Surfaces for Travel and Hospitality
- SC Johnson Professional— Hard Surface Floor Care System
Equipment
- CleanMax Commercial Vacuums—Cordless Upright Vacuum
- Diversey Care, a Division of Sealed Air—TASKI® Intellibot SWINGOBOT 2000™
- I-Team Global—i-mop XXL
- Kärcher—BV 5/1 Bp
- Makita USA, Inc.—Robotic Vacuum
- Minuteman International, Inc.—RoboScrub 20
- MotorScrubber—ProWash
- Nilfisk, Inc.—Advance Liberty A50
- ProTeam, Inc.—GoFree Flex Pro w/ ProBlade Kit
- Square Scrub—Doodle Skate
Services & Technology
- CleanTelligent Software—Business Intelligence Software
- DDI System—Inform ERP Software
- Diversey Care, a Division of Sealed Air —MoonBeam3
- ePurchasing Network—eCommerce Sales & Marketing Platform
- GoSpotCheck—Mobile Execution Software
- Kaivac, Inc.—KaiTutor
- Pulito Paper Co. Ltd.—Compressed Packaging
- Swept—Enhanced Translation
- Tennant Co.—Hassle-Free Service Plan with Service Reporter Technology
Dispensers
- Clorox Professional Products Co.—Clorox® Total 360™ System
- Fragrance Delivery Technologies Ltd.—JAZZ by Oxy-Gen Powered
- GP PRO—EnMotion® Flex Paper Towel System
- HOSPECO—Evogen™ No Touch Toilet Seat Cover Dispenser
- SC Johnson Professional—Chemical Dispensing Unit
Supplies & Accessories
- Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Inc.—Heavy-Duty Adaptable Cart
- Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Inc.—Resist
- Sofidel Group—Biotech Toilet Paper
To attend ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 and see the entries firsthand, visit www.issa.com/register.