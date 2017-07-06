LAS VEGAS — There is still time to register for the 2017 Experience Convention and Trade Show, the carpet cleaning and disaster restoration’s biggest annual event, scheduled for September 6 – 8 at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Registration is available now at www.experiencetheevents.com.

As always, the event will feature industry-specific, professional classroom education, info on the latest trends and products in the industry, hands-on demonstrations performed live, and the world’s largest industry trade show featuring cleaning and restoration equipment, tools, and products.

“This is your opportunity to see, try out, and learn about the latest and most advanced processes, techniques, equipment, and tools in our industry today,” the event’s spokespeople said. “We’re setting up the Mirage Hotel and Casino with live demonstrations and teaching stages to give you the experience you need to help your business succeed!”

This 2017 Experience Convention’s keynote speaker will be Brian Tracy, chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, which trains and develops leaders and companies in sales and success.

Prices for the event vary by registration date and other factors. Association members, including ICRA, IICRC, ISSA, and RIA, pay $249 until August 15, after which the price will increase to $279. Non-association members pay $289 through August 15, after which the price increases to $329. Those interested in attending only the trade show can do so for only $10.

Register for the 2017 Experience Convention andTrade Show online now at www.ExperiencetheEvents.com or by calling 888-881-1001, extension 12.

Mirage Hotel and Casino rooms in the event’s discounted room block are still available, but they will sell out quickly. Interested parties may find more information on booking a discounted room at $99 to $100 per night HERE.

Click Here to watch the video from The Experience Conference and Exhibition 2017

Click Here to view the photos from The Experience Conference and Exhibition 2017