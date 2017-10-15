By Jeff Rooks

Reviews have become an integral part of marketing your business. They can boost your visibility within search results, introduce more customers to you, and, hopefully, grow your client list. While we all strive to do our best, the simple truth is everyone makes mistakes from time to time, and eventually your business will receive a bad review.

One of the biggest hurdles most businesses face is how to properly respond to bad reviews. If you stay calm, ask questions, and follow through, there is a good chance you will be able to successfully resolve the situation and improve your customer’s opinion of you.

Stay calm

Receiving a bad review is often upsetting, and the immediate urge is to defend your business. Instead, we advise you to stay calm, especially if you’re feeling provoked, and urge you to never respond out of anger. Current and potential customers will not only see this bad review, but also your response.

Responding out of anger or frustration will only make the situation worse. If necessary, walk away, get a cup of coffee, and try to see the review with a fresh perspective once you have calmed down. Imagine what you would think of a review like this if you weren’t personally invested in the success of your business. If you are unable to stay calm, consider having another employee reply.

When responding, do so with the intent of resolving the issue for your customer first and your business second. Acknowledge that they are dissatisfied, and let them know you want to work on improving their opinion of your service. Tell them that you’ll be reaching out to them shortly to address the issue further, moving the conversation out of the public eye.

Ask questions

At the heart of most bad reviews lies nothing more complicated than frustration. Your customer is likely frustrated because things did not go the way they’d imagined that they would. Rather than dwelling on the negative aspects of a bad review, work directly with the customer to resolve the issue and make their experience with you more satisfying. Assigning blame won’t help you resolve the situation, so focus on points that will lead to a productive resolution.

If they didn’t outline specific issues in their review, ask them to explain why they are unsatisfied with your service. Ask them what their expectations were and what you could have done better from their perspective. If your customer did not receive the service they felt they deserved, find out if there is anything you can do to fix it. You should also talk with the person or team that performed the service and get their input as well.

Follow through on the resolution



Now that you have a better understanding of the situation, you are in a strong position to repair the relationship with your customer. While the resolution for each bad review will likely be different, showing a little kindness and compassion can go a long way.

The most important thing you can do here is follow through on your promises. Don’t just offer to make things right, make sure that you act. Once you have reached a satisfactory resolution to the issue, consider asking your customer to update their review as well.

This is a good opportunity to reexamine your customer service and work on any procedural flaws that come to light as well. Update your processes to avoid similar situations in the future and review them with your staff. If necessary, handle disciplinary issues with your employees.

In rare circumstances, you may encounter a customer that just isn’t happy no matter how you handle the situation. While this can be extremely frustrating, stay calm and focus on making it as positive as possible. Respond to their original review, apologize for not being able to reach an amicable resolution despite your best efforts, and then move on. One bad review isn’t going to ruin your business, especially when you have a proven track record for caring about your customers’ feedback.

By responding quickly and compassionately to bad reviews, you’ll demonstrate a willingness to listen to your customers. Many times, the impact of a bad review can be diffused with a prompt and helpful response. Remember to stay objective, or at least pass the review on to someone who can. Above all, follow through on your claims. By actually solving the problem, you will not only make the customer happy, but also improve your own procedures and practice the fine art of customer service.

Jeff Rooks is a content marketer at 33 Mile Radius, a lead generation and review-management services company for home service contractors. Outside of work, he masquerades as a craft brewer, travels the globe with his wife, and usually can be found wearing sneakers and a scarf.