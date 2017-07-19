Taking the time to optimize your Google My Business (GMB) page is one of the most important things that you can do to improve your local SEO.

The good news is that this won’t take you very long, and the results will improve your local visibility and ranking online.

Of course, this only works if you have already set up your GMB page. If you don’t have one, then it’s time to stop whatever you’re doing and go claim your local listing — now! Once you’re set up, come on back and read this article.

Tip #1: Name, address, and phone number

Your name, address, and phone number (N.A.P.) are the foundation of your GMB page. Not only should your N.A.P. be correctly typed, up-to-date, and 100 percent accurate, it should also reflect the region that you are advertising to. That means making certain the number you’ve listed is a local number. Also, make sure it matches the phone number on the landing page GMB links to. Your business name, address, and phone number need to be consistent with your entire social media presence.

Tip #2: Photos

Proper visual representation of your business is important. When you set up your GMB account (or any social media), make sure to add some clear, bright, professional photos that depict your business in a positive manner. Take your time and select good pictures, and then make certain they look good on a web browser and a mobile device. If your pictures are upside down or blurry, potential customers may assume you lack competence in other areas as well.

Tip #3: Content

Taking the time to write a short description of your business can make a big impact on potential customers. If you’re not sure how to do this, look at your competition, and see what they have done. Don’t copy their content. Improve on it.

Think about it from your ideal client’s point of view. Write a description that will inform and interest them.

Don’t forget to proofread.

Tip #4: Categories

Choosing the correct category for your business can make a big difference in whether you show up in the rankings. For example, if your company specializes in water damage restoration, but you’re listed under “plumber,” you’re not going to get the type of business you’re hoping for. The more specific you can be, the better you will rank.

Tip #5: Website

Your website or landing page should function as your online home base. A good website loads quickly, is informative, and gives your potential customers a sense of who they’re doing business with.

It has your contact information — and that information matches your GMB page, right? Your website should clearly state the services you offer as well as your correct phone number and email if you choose to publish it. Always double check your links to make sure they work — this goes for your GMB page as well as your website.

All done with your Google My Business page

You did it. You’ve optimized your Google My Business page in just five minutes. That was a relatively small amount of work compared to the benefits you’ll receive from adding GMB to your online arsenal. Remember to check back to respond to reviews, and always update Google My Business with new information when applicable.

Drew Johnson is the co-founder and vice president of Marketing for 33 Mile Radius, a lead-generation company focused on home services. He has helped local businesses be found online since 2007. For more information, visit 33mileradius.com.