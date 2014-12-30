LOS ANGELES — The prices for services are increasing at an estimated average of 2.4 percent per year and are expected to rise even faster over the next three years.

LOS ANGELES — IBISWorld, publisher of business intellegince analyses, has released its updated report on the carpet cleaning market, which includes expected price increases over the next three years, according to a press release.

According to the market report, Carpet cleaning services have risen 2.4 percent per year since 2011. Service prices for the industry are expected to increase at an even faster rate over the next three years.

This information can be used by carpet cleaning professionals to lock in contracts with customers over the coming years, saving them money and guaranteeing jobs for industry professionals.

Price volatility is forecasted to fall, meaning, while prices will increase, these increases are expected to rise steadily, rather than by large jumps.

Carpet cleaning services were given a buyer power score of 3.1 out of 5, reflecting a highly-competitive market.

