There are few things as critical to successful SEO as getting your name, address, and phone number (N.A.P.) correct. This may seem like a no-brainer, but time and time again we see companies just like yours lose business because of a simple mistake when filling out their N.A.P.

It makes sense when you think about it. After all, if your phone number listing is off by even a single mistyped digit, someone else is going to get your phone call. The same is true for your address and, of course, the name of your business. With so many people relying on technology to navigate from place to place and even to provide inspiration for our decisions (Reviews are critical!), it can be an absolute deal breaker if your information is not readily available and accurate.

What makes N.A.P. so important?

Search engines use N.A.P. not only to identify businesses, but also to help people connect to its location, name, and phone number. Having accurate information that matches across your entire web presence — including review sites like Yelp or social media sites like Facebook — helps search engines locate and rank your business in searches. This information is also important for things like local stacks and maps that can lead potential customers your way.

Having multiple instances of matching information helps to assure the search bots crawling the web that your company is a legitimate business. Having multiple instances of matching information for them to find online improves the rank of your business since it confirms to search engine bots that your business is real and legitimate. On the flip side of that, every mistake in your N.A.P. casts doubt on the legitimacy of your business, sending it down the ranks into obscurity. Knowing this, it stands to reason that you’ll want to have an accurate N.A.P. present in as many places online as possible.

How to optimize your N.A.P.

Here are some tips for maximizing the effectiveness of your N.A.P. information across multiple platforms:

Make certain that everyone on your web team is aware of your format preferences (i.e. writing “avenue” versus “ave.” on your address) and uses them accordingly.

Put your N.A.P. and other pertinent information in as many places as possible. This includes industry sites, social media, review sites, and industry directories.

Include your N.A.P. on a crawlable page on your website. Putting this info in the footer, sidebar, or content area can boost your recognition.

Make certain that your information is identical if you are using secondary or mini sites. If the numbers don’t match, search engines will get confused — leading to a lower rank.

If your business has multiple locations, it is okay to list all of the locations’ N.A.P. on the same page—just be sure to be consistent not only with the accuracy of your information, but also similar formatting use. Don’t forget to list each location by name.

If, for whatever reason, you change your business name, address, or phone number, make sure that you change your info on every single listing. It helps to keep track of these in a single list so that nothing gets overlooked. A single overlooked site can lead to mismatched information and a lower ranking.

An accurate and consistent N.A.P. can do wonders for your business listing, but beware of simple mistakes that can cost you big money. It always pays to take the time to do it right.

Drew Johnson is the co-founder and VP of Marketing of 33 Mile Radius, a lead generation company focused on home services. He has helped local businesses get found online since 2007. For more information, visit 33mileradius.com.