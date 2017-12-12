by Joe Burnich

In the past, Google My Business was cumbersome to navigate. Today, however, there seems to be a big push by Google to make things easier for small business owners. This takes the form of the new smartphone Google My Business App. In this article, we explore the four most important features that cleaning and restoration companies can use to improve both customer experience and search engine rankings. Besides your website, Google My Business has become the most important property for any small business wanting to compete on the web.

If you don’t have an account, simply go to business.google.com. After you’ve signed up, jump on your smartphone’s app store and search for the Google My Business App. Install it and log in, and you are ready to go.

The most useful features of the Google My Business App are posts, images, reviews and videos. Let’s look at each one in detail.

Google posts

Google posts can be very useful for sending announcements to past or potential clients. Examples include discount offers, holiday specials, and new services.

Once inside the app, you will be able to write a couple of sentences, upload a picture, and then tap the “post” button. For the next seven days anyone who views your business on Google will see your post, which increases the chances of them taking action to contact you.

Photos

This year photos have become a major SEO ranking factor for service-based businesses. With the Google My Business App, you can snap a picture on your phone and easily upload it to your Google My Business account.

This can be very powerful because Google pinpoints the location of where that photo was taken, whether there are people in the photo, and even detect logos and other branding.

Google really wants to see you, your crew, your brand, your process, etc. There especially is a push to see “work being done.” If you have a carpet cleaning business, Google wants to see a person cleaning carpet in the city they service. This means stock photos or pictures picked up across the web are not going to help you.

The bottom line is you must start using real photos and try to add fresh photos at least once per week.

Reviews

Online reviews have become the new word-of-mouth advertising. How many times have you consulted online reviews before making a purchase? Gathering positive reviews on your Google listing creates instant trust and will most definitely increase the number of people that decide to entrust work to you. Within the new Google My Business app, you view, manage, and respond to customer reviews. Publicly responding to reviews, whether good or bad, can benefit your business in two ways:

It shows potential customers that you care about the work you do. You are letting people know that they are important as individuals and they are not just another “job.” Responding to reviews tells Google that you are actively engaging with customers. Just like with posts and pictures, the more activity you signal to Google, the better position you will be in to rank high on the first page in your market area.

Videos

YouTube is now the second most used search engine on the internet and is gaining popularity every day. Creating videos for your business is no longer optional if you want to compete online. Simple videos connected with your business account will keep customers engaged and educated and give Google one more reason to rank your website above the competition.

Google has integrated your YouTube account into the Google My Business App. Just like with pictures, you can quickly shoot footage of onsite work, video testimonials, and educational clips. You can then easily upload them directly to your YouTube account from within the app. Get in the habit of shooting at least one video per week, and over time this will increase conversions and help boost your first page rankings.

Simplify with the Google My Business App

We now have a much easier and more convenient way to manage and update our Google My Business accounts directly from our smart phones. Cleaning and restoration business owners that spend time out in the field can take advantage of the new Google My Business App by interacting with customers and Google on the go.

I personally recommend creating a habit of using the app once per week on the same day and time. This will increase customer engagement and signal to Google that you are an active business owner, which can result in higher search rankings.

Joe Burnich is a web designer by trade. Unemployed in 2009, he started a small cleaning service business in Missoula, Montana. After creating and ranking his website, the phone began to ring. He decided to help other business owners as an experiment. Over 850 clients later, his internet marketing experience makes him uniquely qualified to design and optimize websites for the home service and contractor industry. He incorporates the “practice what you preach” philosophy to help fellow entrepreneurs succeed as he has. For more information, visit BigWestMarketing.com. Contact Burnich at 406-493-1881.