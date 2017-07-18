Emily Washcovick, Yelp Business Outreach

A Nielsen study found that 77 percent of the consumers searching online for home services turn to consumer online review sites — and people are overwhelmingly using Yelp as their trusted review site of choice. In fact, 95 percent of consumers searching Yelp for home services make a purchase after using the platform. As a cleaning and restoration professional, you have the power to claim your free Yelp for Business Owners account and update some of your business information. You can also engage with your listing in a way that draws more attention and helps generate more natural review content for your business.

Consumers don’t do a cleaning and restoration search on Yelp just for fun. Similarly, customers loyal to your company don’t go need to visit Yelp to find cleaning and restoration services. They pick up the phone and call you.

But a potential client who is searching on Yelp for a cleaner or restorer is generally new to the area, has never had a need for a cleaner and restorer, or is unhappy with their previous provider. This is a great opportunity for you to get your business in front of them and highlight why they should choose you for their cleaning and restoration needs.

Every business owner has the ability to claim its free Yelp For Business Owners account and start attracting new clients, but between taking care of your facilities, managing your staff, and building your brand, there’s not a lot of time left. Here are five tips for making the most of your free Yelp tools to attract new customers:

Tip 1 | Complete your listing

First claim your Yelp for Business Users account by visiting biz.yelp.com. Then you will walk through the steps to verify your hours, website, address, and phone number. From there you’ll want to add your specialties to describe what sets you apart and the specific services you offer.

Pro tip: All Yelp users search differently. Some may search “cleaner,” while others search for “damage restoration professional.” Make sure to include details about your services and special offerings so you can be found more often. For example, if you also provide moving services, you should add that to your profile to give you an edge.

Consumers shop with their eyes and want to get a sense of your business before they choose to work with you. You can upload an unlimited number of photos, so start taking pictures of impressive carpet and restoration jobs you perform and uploading them to your page to show off your space. Since you have an unlimited number of photos there’s no need to hold back. Images of the business, your staff, and happy customers are always great.

Tip 2 | Yelp Deals

You can set up a Yelp Deal through your Yelp for Business Account in a few quick clicks. Yelp Deals are prepaid vouchers that offer consumers an attractive discount at your business and are another great way to grab a customer for the first time.

You select the value of your Yelp Deal through your account, and you can turn it on or off whenever you choose. (Here’s a short video of steps for setting up a Yelp Deal.

Tip 3 | Respond to reviews

You can respond to reviews publicly or privately through Yelp for Business Owners. Remember, when responding to your reviews, it’s important to remain professional, thank the reviewer for their feedback, and share any updates that have been made to your business as a result. Consumers see a response to a negative review as the business valuing the customer’s experience and showing a desire to engage with consumers on a personal level. Sending a short, private message to a positive review also shows those happy clients that you appreciate their business.

Tip 4 | Download the Yelp for Business Owners mobile app



The first step to keeping all the Yelp tools right in your pocket is to visit the iTunes or Google Play store to download the free Yelp for Business Owners app. Remember: It’s blue, not red Once you login to your account, you will stay logged in on your device. This is great for faster access. You will notice multiple features available to you, including the ability to check your activity, respond to reviews, and upload photos. You can send yourself a text message with the link to download the app here.

Tip 5 | Spread the word

When you have a great review, you want people to see it. You can now log into your Yelp for Business Users account and share your reviews on other platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, or via email. We’ve even seen businesses print their reviews and frame them on their walls.

Beyond just telling your patrons they can find your business on Yelp, you can also make it visible in your office or on your website. You can request a “find us on yelp” sticker here. And Yelp branding for your email signature or on your website here.

Emily Washcovick is business outreach manager at Yelp. She works with local business owners interested in utilizing Yelp to help grow their business and hosts informational sessions with business owners across North America about best practices for navigating the world of online reviews.