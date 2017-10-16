By Chuck Violand

It’s confession time: I’m a recovering yeller. You probably know what I’m talking about. Yellers are people who don’t talk to get their points across. They yell — sometimes loudly.

I haven’t always been a recovering yeller. When I was younger, I was an actual yeller. But it wasn’t entirely my fault — honestly, I got it from my father. My brothers and sisters are also yellers, especially when we’re together. Nothing says “loud holiday gathering” like a house full of Violand siblings.

When my brother and I were business partners, we carried the practice of yelling from the family room right into the office. Nothing cleared out employees faster than when we started “communicating” with each other at the tops of our lungs. It took us years to discover that, while there may have been people in the office when we started communicating, there usually wasn’t a soul to be found by the time we finished. We were shocked to learn that people thought we were mad at each other, when all we were doing was having a conversation, albeit a loud one.

The more I work with small businesses, the more I realize we weren’t the only business owners who communicated by yelling at each other or at the people around us. I think it happens frequently.

While I don’t have any hard data to support my belief, I would venture to say management by yelling occurs more often in family-owned businesses. Family members have years to refine the pitch, tone, and intensity of their yelling. They know all the buttons to push and which ones to leave alone. While some might regard yelling as just a conversational tone between family members, it can wreak havoc on the productivity and morale of a staff. It takes a while for employees to feel it’s safe to return to their desks without fear they’re going to be hit by a flying object or verbal grenade.

To improve productivity in your business and create a more harmonious work environment for those of you who are yellers, let me tell you things your people might never risk saying and offer a few suggestions.

Develop an awareness

There’s no reason for a sudden verbal outburst, which needlessly causes collateral damage to unsuspecting, nearby employees.

When possible, take your loud conversations to a private office — or take them outside. If there’s nowhere else for you to go, you might consider giving your employees advance notice that you’re about to start communicating on a hot-button issue and that things may get a little loud.

Hand out emotional flak jackets

Wearing a flak jacket helps protect people from potentially lethal flying objects such as bullets and shrapnel. The very act of donning a flak jacket heightens the wearer’s alertness to potential dangers, thus possibly avoiding dangerous situations in the first place.

Letting your people know about your propensity to yell can help protect them from the emotional damage that yelling can cause. You might even make warning them ahead of time part of your new employee orientation. You can be sure that, if you don’t, their fellow workers will.

Chuck Violand is the founder and principal of Violand Management Associates (VMA), a highly-respected consulting company in the restoration and cleaning industries. Violand is a recognized industry leader for advising entrepreneurs on the unique challenges they face both personally and professionally. Through VMA, he works with business owners and companies to develop their people and their profits. Violand is the president of the Restoration Industry Association (RIA). To reach him, visit violand.com or call 800-360-3513.